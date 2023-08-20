Left Menu

Odisha Police arrests 'mastermind' in several cheating, impersonation cases

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-08-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 23:31 IST
Odisha Police arrests 'mastermind' in several cheating, impersonation cases
  • Country:
  • India

The special task force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested a man believed to be the mastermind behindseveral cases of cheating and impersonation, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Kanhu Charan Pradhan, a resident of Khurda district, they said.

Pradhan and his associates used to allegedly dupe people and extort money, claiming to be RTI activists, the officials said. Expensive mobile phones, fake government notifications and other incriminating documents were seized from his possession, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023