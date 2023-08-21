South Korea will cooperate more with US, Japan if North's threats continue
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Monday trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan will grow stronger if North Korea's threats increase.
He made the remark at a Cabinet meeting, days after he took part in talks with the leaders of the Untied States and Japan where they agreed to deepen military and economic cooperation.
