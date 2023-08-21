China investigates citizen accused of spying for the CIA -security ministry
The statement came less than two weeks after the ministry said it uncovered another national also suspected spying for the CIA. The U.S. embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
China is investigating a Chinese national accused of spying for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the country's state security ministry said on Monday.
The 39-year-old Chinese national, surnamed Hao, was a cadre at a ministry and had gone to Japan for studies, which was where the spying recruitment occurred, the ministry said. Hao's gender was not revealed. The statement came less than two weeks after the ministry said it uncovered
The U.S. embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
