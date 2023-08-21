Left Menu

President Murmu to be on 3-day Goa visit from Aug 22

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-08-2023 08:38 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 08:38 IST
President Droupadi Murmu will arrive on a three-day visit to Goa on Tuesday during which she will address members of the legislative assembly and also participate in the Goa University's convocation ceremony, a government official said.

On Tuesday, she will lay a wreath at the Martyr's Memorial at Azad Maidan in state capital Panaji and also attend a civic reception in the Raj Bhavan, the official said.

On Wednesday, Murmu will attend the Goa University's convocation ceremony at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan. She would later interact with members of vulnerable tribal groups in the coastal state, he said.

The President will also address legislators at the state assembly complex on Wednesday, the official said.

On Thursday, Murmu will visit Fort Aguada, a 17th-century Portuguese structure in North Goa. She will also visit the Basilica of Bom Jesus, a church housing relics of 16th century saint Francis Xavier in Old Goa.

Murmu will also visit the famous Shantadurga temple in Ponda before returning to Delhi, the official added.

