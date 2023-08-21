Left Menu

13-year-old 'kanwariya' killed in road accident in UP's Sitapur

A 13-year-old boy, who was part of a group of kanwariyas, was killed after being hit by a truck here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.The accident took place late Sunday night in an area under the Sandana police station. The body has been sent for postmortem and a search is underway to trace the truck driver, they said.

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 21-08-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 09:46 IST
13-year-old 'kanwariya' killed in road accident in UP's Sitapur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy, who was part of a group of 'kanwariyas', was killed after being hit by a truck here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday night in an area under the Sandana police station. The group of Shiva devotees were going to the Siddheshwar temple to perform 'jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva after taking water from Naimisharanya, police said.

Raja, a resident of Sidhauli, died on the spot, police said, adding that the truck driver left his vehicle and fled. The body has been sent for postmortem and a search is underway to trace the truck driver, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023