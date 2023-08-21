13-year-old 'kanwariya' killed in road accident in UP's Sitapur
A 13-year-old boy, who was part of a group of kanwariyas, was killed after being hit by a truck here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.The accident took place late Sunday night in an area under the Sandana police station. The body has been sent for postmortem and a search is underway to trace the truck driver, they said.
The accident took place late Sunday night in an area under the Sandana police station. The group of Shiva devotees were going to the Siddheshwar temple to perform 'jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva after taking water from Naimisharanya, police said.
Raja, a resident of Sidhauli, died on the spot, police said, adding that the truck driver left his vehicle and fled. The body has been sent for postmortem and a search is underway to trace the truck driver, they said.
