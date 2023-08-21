Left Menu

Anti-encroachment drive in east Delhi's Geeta Colony

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 10:24 IST
Anti-encroachment drive in east Delhi's Geeta Colony
An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Monday, police said. The drive was conducted under the supervision of the sub-divisional magistrate and it is related to a place of worship, according to a senior police official.

Police provided security for carrying out the anti-encroachment drive, the official said.

On Sunday, civic agencies with the help of police had conducted a demolition drive in the central Delhi area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

