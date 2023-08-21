Anti-encroachment drive in east Delhi's Geeta Colony
An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Monday, police said. The drive was conducted under the supervision of the sub-divisional magistrate and it is related to a place of worship, according to a senior police official.
Police provided security for carrying out the anti-encroachment drive, the official said.
On Sunday, civic agencies with the help of police had conducted a demolition drive in the central Delhi area.
