Anti-encroachment drive in east Delhi's Geeta Colony

An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Monday, police said. The drive was conducted under the supervision of the sub-divisional magistrate and it is related to a place of worship, according to a senior police official.

Police provided security for carrying out the anti-encroachment drive, the official said.

On Sunday, civic agencies with the help of police had conducted a demolition drive in the central Delhi area.

