Fire breaks out at two factories in Delhi's Nilothi
A fire broke out at two factories in Nilothi village here on Monday, officials said. Information about the blaze was received at 8.52 am, they said and added that 20 fire tenders have been deployed. Further details are awaited, the officials said.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 10:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 10:35 IST
A fire broke out at two factories in Nilothi village here on Monday, officials said. Information about the blaze was received at 8.52 am, they said and added that 20 fire tenders have been deployed. Further details are awaited, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nilothi
Advertisement