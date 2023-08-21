Left Menu

2 injured as teen rams high-end car into another car on sea link in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2023 10:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 10:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were injured after a 19-year-old college student allegedly rammed a Mercedes car which he was driving into another car on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday morning following which the accused, identified as Jay Bansode, was arrested, the official from Worli police station said.

The accused, a resident of Bhayander in neighbouring Thane district, was driving his relative's car, he said. After the incident, Bansode fled from the spot, but the police picked him up with the help of the car's registration number, the official said.

The accused was not drunk at the time of incident, the official said, adding the offending car has been seized.

On the basis of primary information, Bansode were arrested and booked on charges of rash and negligent driving and other legal provisions, he said.

The injured persons, identified as Deepak Kasturi and Anjali Agarwal, were recuperating in a hospital and were out of danger, the official said.

