Left Menu

Two Haryana natives arrested for cheating in recruitment test held by ISRO

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-08-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 10:57 IST
Two Haryana natives arrested for cheating in recruitment test held by ISRO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Haryana natives have been arrested from here for cheating in a test held by the ISRO for recruiting technical staff for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

The duo were caught from two different examination centres here while using unfair means to answer the test questions, a senior police officer said.

The arrest was formally recorded late Sunday night, he said.

Besides them, four other Haryana natives are also in custody in connection with the incident, the officer said and added that whether they took the test or not was being investigated.

A case of cheating has been lodged against the two arrested and the involvement of others, including coaching centres, was being investigated, the officer added.

The arrested candidates were using mobile phone cameras to take pictures of the questions and sent them to someone on the outside who gave them the answers on the bluetooth devices in their ears, police said.

It also said that the two were caught pursuant to information received via an anonymous call from Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023