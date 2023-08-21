Man held in Kerala for sexually abusing a Nagaland woman
The Kerala police on Monday took into custody a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a Nagaland-native woman.
Police said Thiruvananthapuram resident, Aneesh, was taken into custody for attempting to molest the woman and injuring her near Thumba here.
The incident happened late on Sunday night, a police official told PTI, adding that she was on her way back home after her work in a hotel.
Police said Aneesh, who came on a bike, attempted to molest her and later pushed her to the ground before escaping.
''We reached within minutes after we were informed about the incident. She suffered minor injuries in the fall,'' police said.
The accused was nabbed within one hour based on the identification provided by the woman, police said and added that necessary medical aid was given to the victim.
