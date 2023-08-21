President Murmu addresses 'ASMITA-Inspirational Stories by Army Wives'

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced 'ASMITA-Inspirational Stories by Army Wives', organised by the Army Wives Association (AWWA), in New Delhi today (August 21, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President expressed gratitude towards the 'Veer Naris’ on behalf of all Indians. She praised 'Veer Naris’ who have been honoured as ASMITA Icons. She also appreciated AWWA for its efforts for the welfare of Veer Naris.

The President said that dignity of a society and nation is based on the self-pride of women. She highlighted the need to leave some old ideas and adopt new ideas. She referred to the old saying 'Behind every successful man, there is a woman'. She added that the new saying should be 'Beside every successful man, there is a woman'. She shared that the identity and self-confidence of women could be strengthened by adopting progressive ideas.

(With Inputs from PIB)