The 15th Summit of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa (BRICS) countries will get underway in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:02 IST
Ramokgopa to host BRICS Summit to strengthen electricity sector cooperation
On Tuesday the Minister will participate in the BRICS Business Forum and on Wednesday the BRICS Cultural Show.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is expected to host and participate in various engagements as part of strengthening the electricity sector cooperation with BRICS member states.

The 15th Summit of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa (BRICS) countries will get underway in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

The Minister will use the opportunity to host engagements in the interest of the development of new energy generation, forging support for a common position in advancing Africa’s energy security on Just Transition and technical support to transition, access to modern energy sources and advancing a call for a common BRICS position on the transforms of the global energy architect and governance.

According to the Presidency, amongst the engagements for the Minister of Electricity during the BRICS Summit include a bilateral with China State Grid, a meeting with TBEA and China National Electricity Engineering Company and a meeting with CNG.

On Tuesday the Minister will participate in the BRICS Business Forum and on Wednesday the BRICS Cultural Show. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

