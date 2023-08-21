Left Menu

CM Ashok Gehlot appears virtually before Delhi court in defamation case filed by Union minister Shekhawat

The complainant undertakes to supply the deficient legible copies by the next date of hearing, the judge said and adjourned the matter for August 28.The court had on August 7 summoned the Congress leader following Shekhawats complaint over Gehlots remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam.The scam is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society on the promise of highly lucrative returns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 17:51 IST
CM Ashok Gehlot appears virtually before Delhi court in defamation case filed by Union minister Shekhawat
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appeared virtually before a Delhi court in a criminal defamation complaint filed against him by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

During the brief hearing, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed the complainant to supply certain documents to the accused and adjourned the matter for a week.

The direction was given on an application moved by the counsel appearing for Gehlot seeking supply of the documents.

“Counsel for the accused has moved an application for supply of deficient documents/ illegible documents. Copy supplied to the complainant. The complainant undertakes to supply the deficient/ legible copies by the next date of hearing,” the judge said and adjourned the matter for August 28.

The court had on August 7 summoned the Congress leader following Shekhawat's complaint over Gehlot’s remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam.

The 'scam' is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society on the promise of highly lucrative returns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023