1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear case against Jagdish Tytler on Aug 29

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 17:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A Delhi court will hear on August 29 a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is an accused.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand adjourned the matter for a week, after the CBI sought time to advance arguments on an application moved by Tytler, who sought certain documents.

Tytler appeared through video conferencing during the proceedings.

“PP (Public Prosecutor) for CBI seeks some time to file reply to the aforesaid application. Be filed by next date of hearing with advance copy to Counsel for accused. Matter be now put up for reply, if any/ arguments on the application / further proceedings on August 29,” the judge said.

Tytler was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on August 4 on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. The court also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

The magisterial court had on July 26 summoned Tytler on August 5, after taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet in the case that named the former union minister as an accused for the first time.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set on fire in Pul Bangash area of Delhi on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

