Three killed in landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamba

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 21-08-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 18:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women and a four-month-old baby were crushed to death after being hit by a massive landslide in Chamba in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Monday, police said.

Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said their bodies were found in a car which was buried under the landslide rubble.

Some more vehicles could also be trapped as the landslide hit a taxi stand near the Chamba police station, he said, adding that a search-and-rescue operation was underway.

The deceased were identified as Poonam Khanduri, her four-month-old son and her sister-in-law Saraswati Devi.

The landslide blocked the New Tehri-Chamba motor road, the police said, adding that the State Disaster Relief Force has deployed excavator machines to carry out search and rescue.

District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit, SSP Bhullar and Chief Development Officer Manish Kumar are at the spot, police officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

