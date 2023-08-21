MP: Timely action by cops saves life of man who posted selfie with noose around his neck

Quick action by Cyber Police saved the life of a 25-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh's Morena district who had posted a selfie with a noose around his neck and expressed suicidal thoughts on social media, an officer said on Monday.

Police received an emergency alert from Meta, the owner of Instagram, late Sunday night to prevent a likely suicide, said Indore-based regional unit of cyber cell's Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh.

Singh is the nodal officer of the MP Cyber Police unit which works to prevent suicides based on alerts received from social media platforms. ''We received an emergency alert from Meta late Sunday night stating that a man had posted a selfie on Instagram with a noose around his neck. He also posted suicidal thoughts. After technical investigation, it was found that the man is a resident of the rural area in Morena district," he said.

With the help of Morena police, the man was counselled and prevented from committing suicide, Singh said.

''We came to know that the man was under stress for several days due to family issues," he said.

Singh said the state cyber police had also saved the life of a depressed woman from Singrauli a few days back who had also expressed suicidal thoughts on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)