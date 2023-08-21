Left Menu

Five drown in separate incidents in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-08-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 18:42 IST
Four children and a teenager drowned in two separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria and Jaunpur districts on Monday, police said.

Five children were bathing in Kurna drain in Deoria's Rudrapur area when they slipped into the deep water, Station House Officer Naveen Singh said.

While three were saved by locals, two -- Shiva Nishad (12) and Nandeshwar (10) -- drowned, he said, adding their bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem.

In Jaunpur's Saraibika village, Ayush Saroj (8), Satyam alias Sonu (10) and Abhishek (15) drowned in a pond while performing a religious ritual, police said.

The three were taken out from the water body and rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, the police said.

