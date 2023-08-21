Left Menu

UP: Man falls from terrace after being chased by monkeys in Bareilly, dies

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 19:00 IST
UP: Man falls from terrace after being chased by monkeys in Bareilly, dies
  • Country:
  • India

A man died when he fell from the terrace of a building after being chased by monkeys here on Monday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said Roopchand (32) was standing on the terrace of a 3-storey building in the Kotwali Police Station area when suddenly several monkeys chased him.

In his attempt to escape, the man fell from the terrace and died on the spot, he said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and sent the body for post-mortem.

Roopchand, who hailed from West Bengal, lived here in a rented house in Biharipur Saudagran, police said. The deceased's family has been informed, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

