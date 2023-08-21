Left Menu

UP: 4 arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in Ghazipur

PTI | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 19:05 IST
UP: 4 arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in Ghazipur
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons allegedly involved in drugs smuggling have been arrested with 1.5 kg heroin worth over Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, police said here on Monday.

Mohhamad Asar Khan, Rabiul Hasan, Mushtaq Mohammad and Mohammaid Kaish Khan were arrested on Raksahan bypass near Bihar border during checking of vehicles on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said.

Police recovered 1.5 kg heroin from them which is worth over Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, he said. The consignment was brought from Manipur, he said, adding that a detailed probe is underway in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023