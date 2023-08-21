UP: 4 arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in Ghazipur

Four persons allegedly involved in drugs smuggling have been arrested with 1.5 kg heroin worth over Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, police said here on Monday.

Mohhamad Asar Khan, Rabiul Hasan, Mushtaq Mohammad and Mohammaid Kaish Khan were arrested on Raksahan bypass near Bihar border during checking of vehicles on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said.

Police recovered 1.5 kg heroin from them which is worth over Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, he said. The consignment was brought from Manipur, he said, adding that a detailed probe is underway in the matter.

