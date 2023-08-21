Left Menu

Gujarat court denies interim bail to father of collegian involved in flyover accident that killed nine

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 19:09 IST
A court here Monday rejected the interim bail plea of the father of 20-year-old Tathya Patel who allegedly ploughed his SUV into a crowd on a flyover here on July 20, killing nine persons and injuring at least 13 others.

Tathya's father Pragnesh Patel was arrested on the charges of criminal intimidation for allegedly threatening people gathered at the accident site, where his son rammed his car into a crowd.

Patel had sought bail on medical grounds for treatment for oral cancer.

The court of principal district judge DM Vyas rejected Patel's temporary bail plea and directed the authorities to take him to Gujarat Cancer Research Institute here for treatment and submit a medical report within 10 days, special public prosecutor Pravin Trivedi said.

Last week, a court had rejected Patel's regular bail plea. Tathya has also moved an application for regular bail.

Patel's lawyer Nisar Vaidya said his client has oral cancer and has been in treatment since 2019. He moved an interim bail plea he needs to visit a hospital in Mumbai for treatment, the lawyer said.

Tathya, a college student, was arrested under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, after nine persons, including a constable, were killed when his speeding Jaguar car ploughed into a crowd gathered on ISKCON bridge in the early hours of July 20.

His father, who rushed to the spot after learning about the incident, was also arrested for threatening people on the flyover.

The police had on July 27 filed a 1,700-page chargesheet against Tathya, containing among other things a report sent by the luxury car maker Jaguar, which suggested that the car was overspeeding when it rammed into the crowd.

