Two Pak smugglers held, 29 kg heroin seized along IB in Punjab's Ferozepur

The BSF and the Punjab Police apprehended two Pakistani smugglers from along the International Border in Ferozepur and seized 29 kilograms of heroin from their possession on Monday, officials said.

One of the smugglers suffered a bullet injury after the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire at the two men sensing a threat, they said.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Muhammad Ajmal Riyan of Kanganpur village and Sivna of Alipur village of Pakistan's Kasur district.

A BSF official said the troops noticed the movement of the Pakistani smugglers around 2.45 am on Monday.

The BSF and the Punjab Police were conducting a joint operation on the banks of the Sutlej river near Gatti Matar village on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, he added.

He said the smugglers were carrying 26 packets (29.26 kilograms) of heroin. The injured smuggler is being treated for a gunshot wound in his hand at a hospital, the BSF official said.

DGP Yadav said this is the eighth major heroin consignment seized by the Punjab Police in August, taking the total recovery of heroin to 142 kg in just 20 days.

Special DGP R N Dhoke said the internal security wing has seized 193 kilograms of heroin since January this year.

In the last 20 days in separate incidents, police had recovered eight kg heroin from Ludhiana, five kg from Tarn Taran, 12 kg from Amritsar, 77 kg from Amritsar and four kg from Amritsar.

