Left Menu

Pakistan says civilian killed by Indian gunfire on Kashmir boundary

Police in Pakistan-administered Kashmir said on Monday a civilian was shot dead by Indian forces along the Himalayan region's disputed boundary, the second such incident since June despite a ceasefire accord. Scenic Kashmir is claimed in full, but controlled only in part, by India and Pakistan, which have fought two wars and engaged in numerous clashes over the region since both won independence from British rule in 1947.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 19:50 IST
Pakistan says civilian killed by Indian gunfire on Kashmir boundary
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Police in Pakistan-administered Kashmir said on Monday a civilian was shot dead by Indian forces along the Himalayan region's disputed boundary, the second such incident since June despite a ceasefire accord.

Scenic Kashmir is claimed in full, but controlled only in part, by India and Pakistan, which have fought two wars and engaged in numerous clashes over the region since both won independence from British rule in 1947. Riaz Mughal, Superintendent of Police in Kashmir's Kotli region, said a 62-year-old man was hit by "unprovoked" Indian shooting while he was cutting grass near the Line of Control (LoC) - the de facto border between the two countries.

The Indian military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The LoC had seen intense cross-border firing for years before a ceasefire was reaffirmed by the two countries in 2021. Since then, such exchanges have become rare.

Before Monday's incident, two people were killed in June by Indian firing, in what was the first major incident since 2021. India acknowledged the incident but said people were trying to slip across the border. India says Pakistan trains and supports Islamist militants fighting for Kashmiri independence. Islamabad denies this charge and says it only provides moral and diplomatic support for "freedom fighters". (Additional reporting by Krishn Kaushik in New Delhi; writing by Gibran Peshimam; editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023