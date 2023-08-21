Left Menu

Gujarat: Kejriwal, AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh move court for expeditious hearing on application challenging summons in defamation case

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 19:53 IST
Gujarat: Kejriwal, AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh move court for expeditious hearing on application challenging summons in defamation case
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday moved a plea before the sessions court here for expeditious hearing of their revision application challenging the summons issued to them by the trial court in a criminal defamation case.

Sessions Judge AV Hirpara said he will pass an order on the application for expeditious hearing on Tuesday.

The two AAP leaders are facing a criminal defamation case filed by Gujarat University over their ''sarcastic'' and ''derogatory'' statements in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.

Kejriwal and Singh sought expeditious hearing of the matter after the court kept it for further hearing on September 16.

Their lawyer Aum Kotwal requested the court to proceed before the connected matters come up for hearing in Gujarat High Court on August 29 and in the metropolitan court on August 31.

Kejriwal and Singh had approached the Gujarat High Court for a stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against them till the disposal of their revision plea in a sessions court.

The HC had, on August 11, issued notice to the state government and Gujarat University Registrar Piyush Patel returnable on August 29. At the same time, it had refused to grant them interim relief.

Meanwhile, the metropolitan court had granted them time to appear before it on August 30 over summons. The court had summoned the two leaders after observing that prima facie there appeared to be a case against them under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gujarat University registrar Patel filed a defamation case against the two leaders over their comments after the Gujarat High Court set aside the Chief Information Commissioner's order on PM Modi's degree.

As per the complainant, the two AAP leaders made ''defamatory'' statements in press conferences and on Twitter handles targeting Gujarat University over Modi's degree.

Patel's complaint contended that these comments were defamatory and hurt the prestige of Gujarat University, which has established its name among the public.

Their statements were sarcastic and intended to intentionally hurt the prestige of the university, Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023