China investigates citizen accused of spying for CIA -security ministry

China is investigating a Chinese national accused of spying for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the state security ministry said on Monday.

The 39-year-old Chinese national, surnamed Hao, was a cadre at a ministry and had gone to Japan for studies, which was where they were recruited, the ministry said in a statement. Hao's gender was not disclosed. Earlier this month, the ministry said it had uncovered a national suspected of spying for the CIA who had been recruited in Italy. The U.S. Embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo referred questions to the CIA.

The CIA said it had no comment on the matter. The ministry said Hao had become acquainted with a U.S. Embassy official known as Ted while sorting out a visa application. He invited Hao for dinners, presented gifts, and sought Hao's help with writing a paper that Ted promised to pay for, the ministry said.

Ted introduced Hao to a colleague named Li Jun before his term at the embassy in Japan ended, the ministry said. Li and Hao then maintained a "cooperative relationship". Before Hao completed studying, Li revealed they were Tokyo-based CIA personnel and "instigated Hao into rebelling", telling Hao to return to China to work for a "core and critical unit".

Hao signed an espionage agreement, accepting assessment and training from the United States, according to the statement. The ministry said Hao worked in a national department upon returning, "according to the requirements of the CIA", and provided the CIA with intelligence while collecting U.S. pay.

Relations between the United States and China have soured in recent years over a range of issues, including national security. Washington has accused Beijing of espionage and cyberattacks, charges China has rejected. China has also declared it is under threat from spies. China called on its citizens this month to participate in counter-espionage work, after expanding its anti-spying law in July, alarming the United States.

