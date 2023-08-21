Body of Hyderabad man who fell into waterfall at Malshej Ghat in Murbad on August 12 recovered

The body of a man who fell into a waterfall at Malshej Ghat in Murbad in Thane district some days ago has been recovered, an official said on Monday.

Hyderabad-resident Abhishek Rawatkar (29), part of a group of four mountaineers who were proceeding towards Malshej Ghat on August 12, fell 60-70 feet below into the Kalu waterfall, making it difficult for his body to be retrieved, the official said.

''Collector Ashok Shingare sent out a message through the district disaster management cell asking rescue teams to help in retrieving the body. Murbad panchayat chairperson Milind Gharat contacted Kolad-based Wilder West Adventure Rescue team headed by Mahesh Sanap,'' he said.

The team reached the spot at 7am on Saturday and managed to retrieve the body of Rawatkar, which has been handed over to his parents, Sanap said.

An accidental death case has been registered, a local police official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)