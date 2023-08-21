Magnetic mine blast in Kabul kills two - police
A magnetic mine blast killed two people in Kabul near Afghanistan's Justice Ministry, the city's police said on Monday.
The mine was planted on a rickshaw, and the explosion left two dead and one injured, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told Reuters.
