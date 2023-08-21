PM Modi has given new direction to functioning of Panchayats: Giriraj Singh

The Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Shri Giriraj Singh today inaugurated the ‘Three-day National Thematic Workshop on Localization of (LSDGs) Sustainable Development Goals in Panchayats’ at Srinagar in presence of Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil.

During his e-address, Sh. Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new direction to the functioning of Panchayats in India making them ideal and equally sustainable that has not been done from last many decades. To make India prosperous, the Panchayats have to lead from the front with the implementation of policies and programs made by the centre, states and UTs ensuring transparency at all levels, Sh. Singh added.

The Minister said that as India has set a target to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030, it is not only the responsibility of the policy makers to achieve this target set by the country but the elected representatives have a great role to play in achieving the target of sustainable development goals by 2030. The Minister emphasized that the 17 goals and 169 targets under SDGs can only be achieved with a greater contribution from Panchayats across the country.

Sh. Singh said that the mantra as provided by PM Narendra Modi ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ is inevitable as the Panchayats now have to be sustainable, equitable, transparent and responsible at the same time playing a great role in good governance.

During the workshop, the Minister also released ‘Meri Panchayat Mobile app’ developed by Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Meri Panchayat Mobile App, Operating Guidelines of NCBF, Service-level Benchmarks, Self-Assessments and Model Contract.

The main objective of the workshop is exhibiting the best strategies, approaches, convergent actions and innovative models in context to capacity building & training; best practices; monitoring framework, incentivization and reflection of themes of SDGs into Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil also addressed the gathering on the occasion. He welcomed all the participants to the workshop and thanked Lt Governor J&K Sh Manoj Sinha and the state administration for extending all help for organising the workshop in the Paradise on Earth that is Srinagar.

Shri Patil stressed upon greater awareness among the public about SDGs and requested all concerned including government departments and individuals to make full efforts for realising the targets set for achieving SDGs by the year 2030. He reiterated the Prime Minister’s stand that the country cannot progress unless there is progress in the villages.

The Minister said that the recently launched Panchayat Development Index will serve as a mirror to the work that is being done for the development of panchayats across the country.

Lt Governor J&K Sh Manoj Sinha, while addressing the gathering said that Jammu and Kashmir has seen a sea change during the last four years when it comes to development and the rural areas of the UT are no different from the urban ones. He said that the founding fathers of the nation had said that the panchayats are the soul of India and stand at the forefront of the way the country will function and progress.

Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), Shri Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary, MoPR, Smt. Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner & Secretary, RD&PR Deptt. Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Vikas Anand, Joint Secretary, MoPR, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Behera, Economic Adviser, MoPR and other distinguished dignitaries and local public representatives were also present during the inaugural ceremony.

A host of Senior Officers of the Government of India and State Governments, representatives of United Nations / International agencies and around 1000 elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country also graced the occasion.

Elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country and across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir also attended the National Workshop. Panchayats that have taken initiatives in thematic areas also participated in the Workshop.

(With Inputs from PIB)