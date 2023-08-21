New recruits to play key role in implementation of National Education Policy: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Madhya Pradesh Rozgar Mela via video link today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that those getting their appointment letters today are joining the important responsibility of teaching in this historical period. Throwing light on his address from the Red Fort detailing the critical role of national character in the development of the nation, the Prime Minister underlined that all those getting jobs today will hold the responsibility of molding the future generations of India, modernizing them and giving them a new direction. He extended his best wishes to the more than five and a half thousand teachers appointed in the primary schools of Madhya Pradesh today during this Rozgar Mela. The Prime Minister also informed that about 50 thousand teachers have been recruited in the state of Madhya Pradesh in the last 3 years and congratulated the state government for this feat.

Noting that the new recruits will play a key role in the implementation of the National Education Policy which has a huge contribution in proving the resolve of a developed India, the Prime Minister emphasized that equal importance has been given to traditional knowledge as well as future technology. He mentioned that a new curriculum has also been prepared in the field of primary education, while progress has been made regarding education in the mother tongue. Highlighting the great injustice caused by not imparting education in the mother tongue to students who did not know English, the Prime Minister informed that the present government is now giving emphasis on books in regional languages in the syllabus which will become the basis of a big change in the education system of the country.

“When decisions are made with positive thinking, right intention, and full integrity, the whole environment gets filled with positivity”, the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted two positive news that has come in the first year of Amrit kaal namely decreasing poverty and increasing prosperity in the country. Firstly, the Prime Minister said, it has come in the report of NITI Aayog that within just 5 years, 13.5 crore Indians in India have come above the poverty line. Secondly, the Prime Minister threw light on another report about the number of income tax returns filed this year which indicates a huge increase in the average income of the people in the last 9 years. According to ITR data, the Prime Minister said that the average income which was around Rs 4 lakhs in 2014 has increased to Rs 13 lakhs in 2023. He stated that the number of people moving from the lower-income group to the upper-income group has also increased. The Prime Minister asserted that these figures assure increasing employment opportunities and strengthening of every sector of the country along with increasing enthusiasm.

Referring to the new figures of income tax returns, the Prime Minister noted the continuously increasing trust of the citizens of the country in their government. Due to this, the Prime Minister said, the citizens are coming forward in large numbers to pay their taxes honestly as they know that every penny of their tax is being spent for the development of the country, and it is evident to them that the economy which was at number 10 before 2014 has reached number 5. The Prime Minister also pointed out that the citizens of the country cannot forget the era before 2014 which was marred by scams and corruption where the rights of the poor were robbed even before reaching them. “Today, all the money entitled to the poor is directly reaching their account”, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister noted that the result of stopping the leakage from the system enabled the government to increase spending on the welfare of the poor. He also underlined that the investment made on such a large scale has created employment in every nook and corner of the country and gave the example of the Common Service Center. He informed that 5 lakh new common service centers have been set up in the villages since 2014, and every such center is providing employment to many people today. “This means welfare of the poor and the villages as well as creation of employment opportunities”, he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that work is being done today in the field of education, skill development and employment with far-reaching policies and decisions. Mentioning the announcement of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana from Red Fort during his address on Independence Day, the Prime Minister said that the scheme is a reflection of this vision. He stated that the PM Vishwakarma Yojana has been formulated to adapt the traditional skills of the Vishwakarmas to the needs of the 21st century. Shri Modi informed that about 13 thousand crore rupees will be spent on this and it will benefit those associated with 18 different types of skills. The Prime Minister underlined that the scheme will benefit the section of society whose importance was discussed but no concerted effort was ever made to improve their condition. Under the Vishwakarma scheme, the Prime Minister said that vouchers will also be given to the beneficiaries to buy modern tools along with training. “The youth will get more opportunities to enhance their skills through PM Vishwakarma”, the Prime Minister added.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said that those becoming teachers today have reached here through hard work and urged them to continue the learning process. He highlighted the online learning platform - IGoT Karmayogi prepared by the government and urged the recruits to try and take maximum advantage of this facility.