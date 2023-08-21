President Murmu to embark on three-day Goa visit on Tuesday, says Rashtrapati Bhavan
On the occasion, she will distribute Sanad under the Forest Rights Act to select beneficiaries, the statement said.On Wednesday, Murmu will grace the 34th convocation of Goa University and interact with members of tribal groups of Goa at the Raj Bhavan.
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Goa from August 22-24 to attend a host of events, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Monday.
The president will attend a civic reception, to be hosted by the Goa government in her honour at the Raj Bhavan, on Tuesday. On the occasion, she will distribute 'Sanad' under the Forest Rights Act to select beneficiaries, the statement said.
On Wednesday, Murmu will grace the 34th convocation of Goa University and interact with members of tribal groups of Goa at the Raj Bhavan. ''On the same day, she will also address the Goa Legislative Assembly at Porvorim,'' the statement said.
