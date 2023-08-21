Left Menu

Multi Skill Development Centre inaugurated in Chaibasa

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:37 IST
Jharkhand Minister of Women, Child Development and Social Security, Joba Majhi on Monday inaugurated a Multi Skill Development Centre (MSDC) at Chaibasa in West Singhbhum.

Majhi appreciated the initiative by Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) and the district administration in setting up of the MSDC and hoped that it would generate employment opportunities for the youth. Speaking on the occasion, Sourav Roy, Chief Executive Officer of TSF, said ''The MSDC Chaibasa reaffirms our commitment at enabling access to employment opportunities for youth where they are most needed. The facility and its course structure are poised to bring in a paradigm shift in the way we envision skilling of youth across the state of Jharkhand in the times to come. We extend our gratitude to the district and state-level administrations for the trust they have in us and extending the assistance in making this possible." The MSDC will begin with four courses comprising warehouse packaging in the supply chain, auto service technician, helper technician, and mobile assembly in accordance with the government's Make in India campaign. The MSDC has been set up with an aim to bridge the gaps in the educational infrastructure and skill development to generate more employment opportunities in West Singhbhum.

