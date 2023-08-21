Auto driver found dead with head injury in Gurugram, murder case lodged

A 28-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly killed by unidentified attackers in the Sohna area and his body was recovered with a head injury later on Monday morning, police said.

The body was found wrapped in a bed sheet in a field in Lakhuwas village, they said. The auto rickshaw of the deceased Aamir Khan, a native of Badkhal village in Faridabad district, was found abandoned some away from the body. Police have started an investigation by registering a case of murder at Sohna city police station, they said.

According to police, some women who were going to the fields of Lakhuwas village on Monday morning saw the body wrapped in a bedsheet in a field. Villagers alerted the police but they could not identify the body initially and sent it to the mortuary. In the evening, when the family members of the auto driver reached the hospital, they identified the dead body. The deceased was later identified as Faridabad native Aamir Khan. Preliminary investigation revealed that Khan had left his home in his autorickshaw on Saturday morning but did not return, police said.

His relatives started searching for him and reached Sohna in the evening. Family members said Khan was addicted to drugs and two other youths had gone out with him. The two men might have killed him and then dumped his body in the field, the family members told police.

A police spokesperson said a case of murder has been registered on the complaint of the family members and added that the post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday. Investigation in the matter is underway and the accused will be arrested soon, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)