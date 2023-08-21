Driver dies of stab wound after scuffle in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:45 IST
A 25-year-old driver died of a stab wound he was inflicted with outside a cafe in north west Delhi's Subhash Place area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday around 8 pm and the victim was identified as Vinay.

Vinay's cousin had a verbal spat with a man over touching his hand and he had called Vinay, who was stabbed in his thigh during the altercation, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, an argument had initially taken place between one Gaurav and Vijay at the cafe, but the matter was closed.

Later, Gaurav made a video call to Vinay, a resident of Alipur, from the cafe and asked him to come there. He did not tell him that he had an argument with a person there, the officer said.

When Vinay reached there along with his friends, he got to know about the scuffle. The matter escalated and when he tried to pacify the situation, he was stabbed in his thigh. Vinay was rushed to a hospital where he died due to excessive bleeding, the officer said.

Police checked the CCTV footage and nabbed two men, a 30-year-old Ashish alias Shibu and a 21-year-old Aftab, in connection with the stabbing.

The officer said that preliminary investigation has suggested there were six to seven people in the accused party.

The victim's body was handed over to his kin after a post mortem on Monday conducted at a city hospital.

Police said an investigation is underway to nab the absconding accused.

