Left Menu

CBI recovers jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from lockers of sanitary inspector held for graft

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:52 IST
CBI recovers jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from lockers of sanitary inspector held for graft
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from the lockers held in the name of Chief Sanitary Inspector Chander Mohan arrested recently in connection with the alleged bribery of Rs 1 lakh, officials said Monday.

Mohan had allegedly demanded a bribe for reinstating the complainant who was removed from the post of sanitary inspector (contract basis) as he was not able to attend office due to an accident, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

''During the investigation of the trap case, a locker maintained with the SBI, Chandigarh in the name of the chief sanitary inspector, MC Chandigarh and his wife was operated on. During the said operation, gold jewellery including raw gold weighing approximately 3,100 grams was found in the said locker which is valued at around Rs 1.6 crore,'' a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Mohan was arrested during a trap operation where he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

''Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023