Gujarat: Cop injured, vehicles damaged in mob attack after raid in Dahod recovers beef, cattle being taken for slaughter; nine held

A policeman was injured and some vehicles were damaged when a mob pelted stones after a raid in which beef and cattle being taken for slaughter were allegedly seized in Gujarat's Dahod district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place after a raid by 50 police personnel in Kapdi locality in Devgarh Baria town on Sunday night, he said.

''The team seized 5 kilograms of beef and rescued four cattle that were set to be slaughtered for meat. When the police team was returning after the raid, a mob of 150 persons pelted stones at them. An assistant sub inspector suffered head injuries and is in stable condition,'' Devgarh Baria inspector CR Desai said.

An FIR was lodged against 20 identified and 130 unidentified persons for rioting, attempt to murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code as well as Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and nine persons have been arrested, Desai said.

Another case was registered under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Amendment Act, the official added.

