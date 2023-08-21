Left Menu

Gujarat: Cop injured, vehicles damaged in mob attack after raid in Dahod recovers beef, cattle being taken for slaughter; nine held

A policeman was injured and some vehicles were damaged when a mob pelted stones after a raid in which beef and cattle being taken for slaughter were allegedly seized in Gujarats Dahod district, an official said on Monday.The incident took place after a raid by 50 police personnel in Kapdi locality in Devgarh Baria town on Sunday night, he said.The team seized 5 kilograms of beef and rescued four cattle that were set to be slaughtered for meat.

PTI | Dahod | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:53 IST
Gujarat: Cop injured, vehicles damaged in mob attack after raid in Dahod recovers beef, cattle being taken for slaughter; nine held
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman was injured and some vehicles were damaged when a mob pelted stones after a raid in which beef and cattle being taken for slaughter were allegedly seized in Gujarat's Dahod district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place after a raid by 50 police personnel in Kapdi locality in Devgarh Baria town on Sunday night, he said.

''The team seized 5 kilograms of beef and rescued four cattle that were set to be slaughtered for meat. When the police team was returning after the raid, a mob of 150 persons pelted stones at them. An assistant sub inspector suffered head injuries and is in stable condition,'' Devgarh Baria inspector CR Desai said.

An FIR was lodged against 20 identified and 130 unidentified persons for rioting, attempt to murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code as well as Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and nine persons have been arrested, Desai said.

Another case was registered under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Amendment Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023