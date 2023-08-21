Left Menu

Four killed in landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamba, search operation underway

Four persons, including two women and a four-month-old baby, were crushed to death after being hit by a landslide in Chamba in Uttarakhands Tehri district on Monday, police said.Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said the body of a 30-year-old man was pulled out of the debris in the evening, he said.

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:59 IST
Four killed in landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamba, search operation underway
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons, including two women and a four-month-old baby, were crushed to death after being hit by a landslide in Chamba in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Monday, police said.

Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said the body of a 30-year-old man was pulled out of the debris in the evening, he said. The SP said he was identified as Prakash, a local. Bhullar said four bodies have been recovered so far and search is underway for another missing person. Earlier in the day, bodies of two women and a child were found in a car which was buried under the landslide rubble. The deceased were identified as Poonam Khanduri, her four-month-old son and her sister-in-law Saraswati Devi.

Some more vehicles could also be trapped as the landslide hit a taxi stand near the Chamba police station, he said.

The landslide has blocked the New Tehri-Chamba motor road, the police said, adding that the State Disaster Relief Force has deployed excavator machines to carry out search and rescue.

District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit, SSP Bhullar and Chief Development Officer Manish Kumar are at the spot, police officials said. Meanwhile, all schools from class 1 to 12 and anganwadi kendras in Bhilangana, Chamba, Narendra Nagar and Jaunpur in Tehri district have been closed on Tuesday on the orders of the DM in view of the MeT department's heavy rain alert for various parts of the state over the next two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023