Labourer dies in wall collapse during demolition work at stadium in Latur
PTI | Latur | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:01 IST
A 40-year-old labourer died in a wall collapse during demolition work at Latur district sports stadium, a police official said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday and the deceased has been identified as Subhash Shinde, a resident of Samrat Chowk here, the Shivajinagar police station official said.
''A wall of a hall in the stadium was being demolished. It collapsed and Shinde sustained serious head injuries and died in hospital,'' he said.
A case has been registered and probe was underway, the official added.
