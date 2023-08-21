Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Quack kills patient to fake girlfriend's death in Durg; three held

The next night, the accused along with Janghel transported the body to Durg city in a car, he said.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:05 IST
Chhattisgarh: Quack kills patient to fake girlfriend's death in Durg; three held
  • Country:
  • India

Durg, Aug 21 (21) A 37-year-old quack allegedly killed a patient to fake his married girlfriend's death so that they could elope in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Monday.

The police on Sunday arrested Umesh Sahu, his girlfriend Supriya Yadav (32) and their accomplice Pradeep Janghel (36) for the murder of Surja Bai Markam, a resident of Gandai village, an official said.

Sahu allegedly killed his long-time patient Markam and kept her body in a fridge at his clinic on August 14. The next night, the accused along with Janghel transported the body to Durg city in a car, he said. The body was then taken to Yadav's house, where the trio planted Yadav's jewellery on the victim and set her on fire in the storeroom of the house, the official said. Yadav was a resident of from Durg city, while Sahu and Janghel were from Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district.

Yadav's in-laws lodged a complaint with Mohan Nagar police station after they found the charred body of a woman in the storeroom following an explosion on the intervening night of August 15-16, he said.

They identified Yadav's jewellery on the body and feared that she died in the fire, the official said.

On August 16, one of Yadav's relatives in Gandai village informed the family that she was lying unconscious between Khairagarh and Jalbandha villages and she was brought to her parents' house, he said.

During the probe to identify the deceased woman, the police detained Yadav, a mother of two children, and learnt that she wanted to elope with Sahu and couple had concocted this elaborate plan to fake her death, the official said.

Yadav, however, started missing her children and wished to return home, he said.

The trio have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023