Chhattisgarh: Quack kills patient to fake girlfriend's death in Durg; three held

Durg, Aug 21 (21) A 37-year-old quack allegedly killed a patient to fake his married girlfriend's death so that they could elope in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Monday.

The police on Sunday arrested Umesh Sahu, his girlfriend Supriya Yadav (32) and their accomplice Pradeep Janghel (36) for the murder of Surja Bai Markam, a resident of Gandai village, an official said.

Sahu allegedly killed his long-time patient Markam and kept her body in a fridge at his clinic on August 14. The next night, the accused along with Janghel transported the body to Durg city in a car, he said. The body was then taken to Yadav's house, where the trio planted Yadav's jewellery on the victim and set her on fire in the storeroom of the house, the official said. Yadav was a resident of from Durg city, while Sahu and Janghel were from Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district.

Yadav's in-laws lodged a complaint with Mohan Nagar police station after they found the charred body of a woman in the storeroom following an explosion on the intervening night of August 15-16, he said.

They identified Yadav's jewellery on the body and feared that she died in the fire, the official said.

On August 16, one of Yadav's relatives in Gandai village informed the family that she was lying unconscious between Khairagarh and Jalbandha villages and she was brought to her parents' house, he said.

During the probe to identify the deceased woman, the police detained Yadav, a mother of two children, and learnt that she wanted to elope with Sahu and couple had concocted this elaborate plan to fake her death, the official said.

Yadav, however, started missing her children and wished to return home, he said.

The trio have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

