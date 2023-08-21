Left Menu

Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver molests teenage girl in his vehicle; held

When the autorickshaw reached JVLR Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, the auto driver started touching her inappropriately, the official said.The girl somehow managed to free herself and reached her home, and narrated the ordeal to her parents.After her family members lodged an FIR at Powai police station, police and the crime branch unit launched the investigation.

A 55-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested on Monday by Mumbai Police's crime branch for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl who was travelling alone in his three-wheeler, an official said.

The incident occurred after the girl boarded the autorickshaw at Powai on Saturday and was headed home.

''The girl was returning home after attending tuition class. When the autorickshaw reached JVLR (Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road), the auto driver started touching her inappropriately,'' the official said.

The girl somehow managed to free herself and reached her home, and narrated the ordeal to her parents.

''After her family members lodged an FIR at Powai police station, police and the crime branch unit launched the investigation. They scanned CCTV footages of the spot. They got details of its owner with the help of the autorickshaw's registration number,'' the official said. With the help of technical evidence, the accused driver was nabbed from LBS Road in Ghatkopar and later handed over to Powai police for further probe.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 354 (sexual harassment) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further investigation is underway, the official added.

