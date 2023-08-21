Astrologer held for posing as Gujarat CMO functionary, threatening GST official

Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:14 IST
A 28-year-old man working as an astrologer-cum-priest was arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to threaten a Goods and Services Tax (GST) official in Gujarat and interfere in his work by posing as a senior bureaucrat in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), said police.

Based on a complaint submitted by the GST official, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch arrested one Lavkush Dwivedi, a native of Uttar Pradesh currently residing at Sanand near Ahmedabad city, said a police release.

When the complainant was conducting a survey of a company in Unjha town of Mehsana district a few days back under the provisions of the GST Act, Dwivedi called on his mobile phone and identified himself as a senior officer working in the CMO in Gandhinagar, said the release.

As per the FIR (first information report) registered by the crime branch on the basis of the complaint, Dwivedi, in a threatening tone, asked the GST officer to wind-up his ongoing probe against the firm, it said.

After his arrest, it was revealed the firm under the scanner belonged to Dwivedi's uncle. Dwivedi posed as a CMO official with a hope that GST officials would believe his claim and stop any proceedings against his uncle's firm, said the release.

While Dwivedi works as an astrologer and a priest performing various religious rituals, he is also into providing private security to VIPs, said the police, adding in the past he has misused his political connections.

