Medicine aspirant dies of heart attack in Khajuraho Express

A 22-year-old youth died of a heart attack in a toilet of Khajuraho Express train on Monday, police said. Sanwar Singh, head constable of Chittorgarh GRP Police Station, said that Akshay, a resident of Senthi in Chittorgarh, died in the train.

Akshay was on way home with his family after attending a religious event in Rameswaram, they said.

Police said he was about to go to Serbia to study medicine next month.

He said that a group from Chittorgarh, of which Akshay was a part, had gone to Rameshwaram to attend the ongoing Bhagwat Katha there. He was travelling in Khajuraho-Udaipur City Express.

Akshay was taken by ambulance to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. After the post mortem, his body was handed over to his relatives.

