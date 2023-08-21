Group clash in Odisha village, 6 injured in bomb explosion

At least six people were injured, one of them critically, after a crude bomb was hurled at them when a clash broke out between two groups in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Monday.

Trouble began when the members of the two groups fought following a quarrel over the construction of a road in Khajuripokhari village under Bari Ramachandrapur police station limits on Sunday night.

The police detained six people in this connection and are interrogating them.

During the clash, members of one group allegedly hurled a crude bomb and fled. At least six people suffered injuries as the bomb exploded, police said.

Locals took them to the local Community Health Centre (CHC). One of them, whose condition was serious, was shifted to Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital.

Two complaints, one from each group, have been lodged with the police over the clash. The male members of many houses in the village have fled the village fearing police action.

Police pickets have been deployed in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)