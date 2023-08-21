Ker HC reserves order on leakage of evidence during trial in actor assault case of 2017

The Kerala High Court on Monday reserved its judgement in a petition, in connection with the leakage of evidence from a memory card, in the actor assault case of 2017 in which actor Dileep is also an accused.

Justice K Babu, reserved the judgement on a plea filed by the survivor seeking the intervention of the high court and probe in the matter.

Meanwhile, Dileep today approached the court seeking to defer hearing in the petition regarding the leakage of data, saying it was a move to delay the judgement in the 2017 sexual assault case.

The counsel for the survivor told the court that there were ample evidence to show the leakage of data from the memory card.

The Crime Branch had earlier told the court that a memory card, which was crucial evidence in the case and was submitted before the court, was forwarded to the forensic laboratory but was found with a change in the hash value of the card, which indicates unauthorised access.

The Crime Branch, which is probing the case, had approached the High Court against a trial court order halting the probe on the alleged leaking of evidence from the court during the trial.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case, including actor Dileep, and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

