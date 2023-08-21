Left Menu

Jharkhand: 'Maoist supporter' killed in IED blast

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:41 IST
An alleged Maoist supporter was killed in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Sekhar said in a press statement that the incident took place when Arjun Surin, a resident of Lowabeda village, was going from Vangram Rajabasa village to Husipi in Goilkera police station area to meet the Maoists a couple of days ago.

An improvised explosive device planted by the red rebels to target the security forces accidentally went off, killing Surin, the SP said, while dismissing some media reports that claimed that Surin was killed by the Maoists on suspicion of being a police informer.

''Surin was a Maoist supporter himself and was involved in providing logistical support to the rebels by being based in Vangram Rajabasa village,'' he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

