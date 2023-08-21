Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:43 IST
Joint call for proposal under MeitY-NSF research collaboration announced
The IT Ministry has announced the first joint call for proposals under the MeitY- National Science Foundation research collaboration, an official release said on Monday.

Proposals in the areas of semiconductor research, next-generation communication technologies/networks/systems, cyber-security, sustainability and green technologies and Intelligent Transportation Systems will be considered, under this.

The ''Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced its first joint call for proposals under the MeitY- National Science Foundation (NSF) research collaboration,'' the release said.

MeitY-NSF signed an Implementation Arrangement (IA) on research collaboration in May 2023.

''This MeitY–NSF collaborative research opportunity focuses specifically upon discoveries and innovations in areas of mutual interest as highlighted in the Joint Statement made by Government of India and USA during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in June 2023,'' the release said.

The proposal submission will open on August 21, 2023 and close on January 5, 2024.

''Technology development may be in terms of development of prototypes, pilot scale demonstrations, field deployment and acceleration of technology transfer through this joint initiative,'' it added.

