School jobs scam: ED searches for over 8 hours at multiple places in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple places in Kolkata and its neighbourhood for over eight hours in connection with its investigation into the school jobs scam, officials said. Several ''vital documents'' were seized from the raids, they said.

An office building in New Alipore, an apartment in Bhawanipore in Kolkata, and one premise at Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district linked to Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, who was arrested in the scam, were searched. The building in New Alipore houses the office of a private company connected to an influential political family of the state. The investigators claimed that Bhadra, known in political circles as 'Kalighat-er Kaku' (uncle from Kalighat), used to handle the affairs of this company. ''We are looking for some documents in connection with fictitious transfers of funds made through this company. This person (Bhadra) has also used several other people's bank accounts to transfer funds. We are looking for them also,'' a senior ED official said. The search operations continued till 5.30 pm, the officer said.

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam, in which several education department functionaries and senior TMC leaders were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)