Left Menu

School jobs scam: ED searches for over 8 hours at multiple places in Kolkata

Several vital documents were seized from the raids, they said.An office building in New Alipore, an apartment in Bhawanipore in Kolkata, and one premise at Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district linked to Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, who was arrested in the scam, were searched.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:57 IST
School jobs scam: ED searches for over 8 hours at multiple places in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple places in Kolkata and its neighbourhood for over eight hours in connection with its investigation into the school jobs scam, officials said. Several ''vital documents'' were seized from the raids, they said.

An office building in New Alipore, an apartment in Bhawanipore in Kolkata, and one premise at Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district linked to Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, who was arrested in the scam, were searched. The building in New Alipore houses the office of a private company connected to an influential political family of the state. The investigators claimed that Bhadra, known in political circles as 'Kalighat-er Kaku' (uncle from Kalighat), used to handle the affairs of this company. ''We are looking for some documents in connection with fictitious transfers of funds made through this company. This person (Bhadra) has also used several other people's bank accounts to transfer funds. We are looking for them also,'' a senior ED official said. The search operations continued till 5.30 pm, the officer said.

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam, in which several education department functionaries and senior TMC leaders were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023