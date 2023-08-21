Maharashtra: Woman cop, daughter stabbed to death by her hubby before committing suicide in Buldhana district

A 37-year-old woman police official and her two-year-old daughter were allegedly stabbed to death by her husband on Monday who later hanged himself in a well in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police said.

The double murder took place at the house of the couple, Kishor Kute and his wife Varsha Dandade Kute, in Chikhli village, more than 450 km away from Mumbai.

The deceased Varsha was posted at Chikhli police station.

''A quarrel broke out between Varsha and her husband Kishor, 40, when she returned home after night duty (on Monday morning). In a fit of rage, Kishor picked up a sharp weapon and attacked Varsha. He also stabbed his two-year-old daughter, Krishnali,'' the police official said.

After killing the duo, Kishor went to nearby Gangalgaon village on his motorcycle where he hanged himself in a well using a rope, the official added.

''Someone informed the local police about the hanging. Police found that the motorcycle was registered in the name of Varsha Dandade Kute. Later, police contacted Varsha's brother Santosh who reached the spot and identified the bike and Kishor,'' he said.

Police then went to the resident of the Kutes in Chikhli village where they were shocked to find Varsha and Krishna lying in a pool of blood.

The official said another daughter (8) of the Kute couple was saved as she had gone to school in the morning when the incident occurred.

Buldhana Police have registered a case of murder and further investigation is underway, he added.

