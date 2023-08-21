Left Menu

Bangladeshi woman claims man from Noida married her, then fled; cops start probe

The matter has been sent to ACP Women and Child Safety for further probe, the police said in a statement.The incident came to the fore a month-and-a-half after the Noida Police arrested Pakistani national Seema Haider who had illegally entered India through Nepal to live with her Indian partner who stays in Greater Noida.Haider had come to India along with her four children all below the age of 7 in May and lived in a rented accommodation in the Rabupura area secretly.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:59 IST
Bangladeshi woman claims man from Noida married her, then fled; cops start probe
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangladeshi woman on Monday accused a local man of marrying her while he was working in Dhaka and then fleeing after they had a child together, the Noida Police said.

The woman told police in her complaint that the man was already married to an Indian woman with whom he has two children.

The Noida-based man worked for a private firm in Dhaka from January 4, 2017, to December 24, 2021. He and the Bangladeshi woman got married following Islamic rituals on April 14, 2021, police said citing the complaint.

They had a child together but he left Bangladesh after that and never returned, the police said.

''We have got a complaint from the woman who has come from Bangladesh. The matter has been sent to the Women and Child Safety Department for probe. All claims will be investigated and the documents about the claims checked,'' Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni told PTI.

''The woman has also claimed that the man had converted to Islam in Bangladesh to get married to her. All these claims are being verified,'' the officer said.

The woman has come to India on a tourist visa, a local police official told PTI, when asked if she had a valid visa and passport.

''The woman has provided visa and passport details of her and her son. The place of marriage is claimed to be in Bangladesh. The matter has been sent to ACP (Women and Child Safety) for further probe,'' the police said in a statement.

The incident came to the fore a month-and-a-half after the Noida Police arrested Pakistani national Seema Haider who had illegally entered India through Nepal to live with her Indian partner who stays in Greater Noida.

Haider had come to India along with her four children – all below the age of 7 – in May and lived in a rented accommodation in the Rabupura area secretly. She and her Indian partner Sachin Meena were arrested on July 4 but a local court granted them bail on July 7.

The duo has been living together ever since even as the Noida Police and the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad continue separate investigations into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023