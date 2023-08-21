Union Bank on India to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through QIP
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 22:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Bank of India on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement.
A Committee of Directors on Raising Capital Funds has, at its meeting held on Monday i.e. August 21, 2023, approved the raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore through the issue of equity shares through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The floor price of the issue is Rs 91.10 per equity share, while the date of opening of the issue is Monday, the bank added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China funded over USD 130,000 to Solomon Islands newspaper for favourable coverage: Report
Waaree Energies raises Rs 1,000 cr in ValueQuest-led funding round
9 TN donors donate Rs 5 cr to TTD for expanding Chennai temple
Galaxy group, Sawasdee to invest Rs 1,000 cr to build luxury flats at Delhi's Lodhi Road
Polish Border Guard asks for 1,000 more soldiers on Belarus frontier