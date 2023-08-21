Netanyahu says recent attacks on Israelis are backed by Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a series of recent deadly attacks against Israelis has been funded and encouraged by Iran. "We are in the midst of a terror attack. This terror attack is encouraged, guided, funded by Iran and its satellite states," Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks.

He spoke in the occupied West Bank at a site where hours earlier an Israeli woman was shot dead by suspected Palestinian gunmen. Israel, he said, would employ measures to settle the score with the attackers and those who sent them, from near or far.

