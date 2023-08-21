Left Menu

Rajasthan teen murders grandparents for property in Kota, arrested

A case was registered on the basis of a complaint by their son, they said.Superintendent of Police Baran Rajkumar Chaudhary said Rathore was arrested on Monday on the basis of technical and scientific investigation.

21-08-2023
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly murdering his grandparents for property in the Baran area of Rajasthan's Kota district, officials said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Devendra Rathore, a resident of the district's Simliya area, the police said.

Ramkalyan Rathore (85) and his 80-year-old wife Laturibai were found murdered in their Mandola village home on August 17. A case was registered on the basis of a complaint by their son, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Baran) Rajkumar Chaudhary said Rathore was arrested on Monday on the basis of technical and scientific investigation. The accused confessed to murdering the couple for money and share in a farmland.

Chaudhary added that the accused lived a luxurious lifestyle despite having no sources of income. After his father died, he had been pressuring his grandparents to transfer their share of the property to his mother -- the couple's eldest daughter.

On the night of August 16, Rathore arrived at his grandparents' home to discuss the transfer of property. When the couple fell asleep, he attacked them and fled the spot, returning the following day to perform their last rites alongside his mother, the police said.

The weapon used to kill the couple is still to be found, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

